Credit Suisse AG Decreases Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,060 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Columbia Banking System worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,760,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,901,000 after purchasing an additional 109,827 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,163,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,337,000 after buying an additional 686,986 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,986,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,679,000 after buying an additional 187,908 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,951,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,961,000 after buying an additional 402,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,694,000 after buying an additional 84,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $36.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.24. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $50.68. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.91.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.
About Columbia Banking System
Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.
