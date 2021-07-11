Credit Suisse AG Decreases Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,060 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Columbia Banking System worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,760,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,901,000 after purchasing an additional 109,827 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,163,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,337,000 after buying an additional 686,986 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,986,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,679,000 after buying an additional 187,908 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,951,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,961,000 after buying an additional 402,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,694,000 after buying an additional 84,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $36.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.24. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $50.68. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.