Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,975 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Cogent Communications worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 21.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,053 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 164.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 15,679 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Boundary Creek Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

CCOI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $44,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,612,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $373,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 37,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,858.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,166 shares of company stock worth $1,454,348. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCOI opened at $75.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 75.23 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $90.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.49.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 410.53%.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.