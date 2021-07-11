Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Ryder System worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 348.8% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 54.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on R shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.56.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Parker sold 12,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,034,605.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,970,843.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $3,563,356.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,974,558.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 85,365 shares of company stock worth $7,054,635 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $73.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.05 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.29. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.39 and a twelve month high of $89.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently -829.63%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

