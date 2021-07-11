Credit Suisse AG Has $3.40 Million Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,143 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.48% of SpartanNash worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in SpartanNash during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 711.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 95,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 83,739 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 27.3% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 17,284 shares in the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 83.0% during the first quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 59,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 27,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 10.5% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 91,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

SPTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.80. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $23.94.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 0.87%. SpartanNash’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

