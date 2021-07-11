Credit Suisse AG Has $3.42 Million Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 539,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 56,162 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Wipro were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WIT. Standard Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Wipro by 116.2% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wipro by 87.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Wipro by 16.5% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

WIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura upgraded Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Wipro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.12.

WIT stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Wipro Limited has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $8.31.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 18.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

