Credit Suisse AG Has $3.42 Million Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,771 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Antero Midstream worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,609,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,891,000 after buying an additional 5,137,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $27,278,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,270,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,276,000 after buying an additional 2,515,406 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,886,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,151,000 after buying an additional 2,262,285 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $15,656,000. 51.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 3.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $243.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.51 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 40.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

