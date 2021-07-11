Credit Suisse AG Increases Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.06% of Credit Acceptance worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 22.0% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CACC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.60.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $448.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $431.85. Credit Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $266.74 and a twelve month high of $539.00. The company has a current ratio of 35.08, a quick ratio of 35.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. The company had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.90 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

