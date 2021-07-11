Credit Suisse AG Invests $3.41 Million in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,408,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of Zhihu as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth $365,000. Ocean Arete Ltd. bought a new position in Zhihu during the first quarter worth about $365,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Zhihu during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Zhihu during the first quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Zhihu during the first quarter worth about $48,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zhihu stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78. Zhihu Inc. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $13.85.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.60 target price on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on Zhihu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

