Credit Suisse AG Sells 12,682 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,682 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.17% of Columbia Property Trust worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 361.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 66,730 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 11,336 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 946,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,577,000 after buying an additional 145,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

CXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.35.

CXP stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Columbia Property Trust has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $19.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.26%.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

