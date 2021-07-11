Credit Suisse AG Sells 18,112 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,112 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of PotlatchDeltic worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 457.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 27.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 10,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PotlatchDeltic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $55.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $65.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.31.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 55.78%.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $1,214,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $1,106,946.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,384 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

