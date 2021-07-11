Credit Suisse AG Sells 53,162 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,162 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.22% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ILPT. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,182,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,545,000 after acquiring an additional 60,836 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 18,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ILPT shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.61. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $26.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 36.22%. Analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.97%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

