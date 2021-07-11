Credit Suisse AG Sells 7,439 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,439 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Arcosa worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Arcosa by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Arcosa by 4,860.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Arcosa in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Arcosa by 6.6% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Arcosa by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

In related news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $686,765.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,881.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $609,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,290.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,051 over the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $56.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.39. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.51 and a 1 year high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.40 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACA shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. G.Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Gabelli upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Arcosa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.