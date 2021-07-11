Credit Suisse AG Sells 74,535 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,535 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of Service Properties Trust worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 11,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Service Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

SVC stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.43. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 3.25%.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.