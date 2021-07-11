Credit Suisse AG Sells 79,044 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 79,044 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Commercial Metals worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMC. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 21.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 17,056.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

CMC opened at $31.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.51. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

CMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

