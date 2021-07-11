Critical Analysis: Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) & InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD)

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) and InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Affirm and InterCloud Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affirm $509.53 million 34.99 -$112.60 million N/A N/A InterCloud Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

InterCloud Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Affirm.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Affirm and InterCloud Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affirm 1 4 9 0 2.57 InterCloud Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Affirm presently has a consensus target price of $79.29, suggesting a potential upside of 17.90%. Given Affirm’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Affirm is more favorable than InterCloud Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Affirm and InterCloud Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affirm -34.01% -53.97% -6.49% InterCloud Systems N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.4% of Affirm shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of InterCloud Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months. As of September 30, 2020, the company had approximately 6,500 merchants integrated on its platform covering small businesses, large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar stores, and companies. Its merchants represent a range of industries, including sporting goods and outdoors, furniture and homewares, travel, apparel, accessories, consumer electronics, and jewelry. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About InterCloud Systems

InterCloud Systems, Inc. provides networking orchestration and automation for software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization environments to telecommunications service provider and corporate enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Applications and Infrastructure and Professional Services. The Applications and Infrastructure segment provides applications and services, including SDN training, SDN software development and integration, and vertical network function validation; and cabling and other field installations, as well as designs, engineers, installs, and maintains various types of Wi-Fi and DAS networks to enterprise customers. The Professional Services segment engages in the design and deployment of SDN and software-defined wide area networking solutions for enterprise and carrier accounts. The company is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

