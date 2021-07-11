Critical Contrast: CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) & Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP)

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) and Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.0% of CoStar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of Stamps.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of CoStar Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Stamps.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

CoStar Group has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stamps.com has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CoStar Group and Stamps.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoStar Group $1.66 billion 20.54 $227.13 million $0.88 98.05 Stamps.com $757.98 million 7.84 $178.66 million $10.42 31.12

CoStar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Stamps.com. Stamps.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoStar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CoStar Group and Stamps.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoStar Group 13.25% 6.68% 5.26% Stamps.com 24.68% 25.32% 19.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CoStar Group and Stamps.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoStar Group 0 0 7 0 3.00 Stamps.com 0 1 1 0 2.50

CoStar Group presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential downside of 88.98%. Stamps.com has a consensus target price of $300.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.47%. Given Stamps.com’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stamps.com is more favorable than CoStar Group.

Summary

CoStar Group beats Stamps.com on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information. The company also provides CoStar Lease Comps, a tool to capture, manage, and maintain lease data; CoStar Lease Analysis, a workflow tool; CoStar Public Record, a searchable database of commercially-zoned parcels; CoStar Real Estate Manager, a real estate and asset management, and lease accounting software; and CoStar Risk Analytics and CoStar Investment Analysis that provides market research, consulting and analysis, portfolio and debt analysis, and management and reporting services, as well as STAR Report that offers benchmarking and analytics services. In addition, it offers apartment marketing sites, such as Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Apartamentos.com, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com, Westside Rentals, and Off Campus Partners; LoopNet Premium Lister; LoopNet Diamond, Platinum, and Gold Ads; LandsofAmerica, LandAndFarm, and LandWatch for rural land for-sale; BizBuySell.com, BizQuest.com, and FindaFranchise.com for operating businesses and franchises for-sale; Ten-X, an online auction platform for commercial real estate; and HomeSnap, an online and mobile software platform. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Media Mail, Parcel Select, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, and others. The company's USPS mailing solutions enable customers to print electronic postage on labels, envelopes, postcards, paper, and customs forms using personal computing device, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions; consolidation services; back-end integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end users; and branded insurance for packages. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps brand, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, shipping labels, mailing labels, postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, large retailers, and shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

