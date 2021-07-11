Critical Review: Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) vs. CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) and CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

This table compares Dada Nexus and CEVA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dada Nexus -33.88% -34.89% -26.12% CEVA -4.72% -0.76% -0.64%

19.4% of Dada Nexus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.7% of CEVA shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of CEVA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dada Nexus and CEVA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dada Nexus $831.87 million 7.46 -$261.33 million ($1.81) -14.48 CEVA $100.33 million 10.22 -$2.38 million $0.01 4,495.00

CEVA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dada Nexus. Dada Nexus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CEVA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Dada Nexus and CEVA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dada Nexus 0 1 7 0 2.88 CEVA 0 1 5 0 2.83

Dada Nexus currently has a consensus price target of $40.17, indicating a potential upside of 53.25%. CEVA has a consensus price target of $59.83, indicating a potential upside of 33.11%. Given Dada Nexus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dada Nexus is more favorable than CEVA.

Summary

CEVA beats Dada Nexus on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc. operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI). The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including DSP-based platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile and infrastructure; imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled devices; audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power applications for multiple IoT markets; sensor fusion software and inertial measurement unit solutions for AR/VR, robotics, remote controls, and IoT; AI processors capable of handling the gamut of neural network workload and on-device; IPs for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 4/5/6, and NB-IoT. Its technologies are licensed to companies, which design, manufacture, market, and sell application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to wireless, consumer electronics, and automotive companies for incorporation into various end products. The company delivers its DSP cores, platforms, and AI processors in the form of a hardware description language definition; and offers development platforms, software development kits, and software debug tools that facilitate system design, debug, and software development. The company licenses its technology through a direct sales force. The company was formerly known as ParthusCeva, Inc. and changed its name to CEVA, Inc. in December 2003. CEVA, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.