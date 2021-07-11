Critical Survey: Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) versus Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) and Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Oil and Dorchester Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Oil -44.69% -5.80% -3.42% Dorchester Minerals 50.58% 28.11% 26.81%

68.8% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Dorchester Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Marathon Oil pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Dorchester Minerals pays an annual dividend of $1.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Marathon Oil pays out -13.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marathon Oil has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Marathon Oil has a beta of 3.25, indicating that its stock price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Marathon Oil and Dorchester Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Oil 0 8 12 0 2.60 Dorchester Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marathon Oil currently has a consensus target price of $12.32, indicating a potential downside of 7.11%. Given Marathon Oil’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Marathon Oil is more favorable than Dorchester Minerals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marathon Oil and Dorchester Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Oil $3.09 billion 3.39 -$1.45 billion ($1.16) -11.43 Dorchester Minerals $46.93 million N/A $21.16 million N/A N/A

Dorchester Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marathon Oil.

Summary

Marathon Oil beats Dorchester Minerals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties. As of December 31, 2020, it had estimated proved developed reserves totaling 674 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and estimated proved undeveloped reserves totaling 298 mmboe. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 587 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

