CROAT (CROAT) Price Down 14.6% Over Last Week

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 23% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 11th. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. CROAT has a market cap of $181,688.98 and $173.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CROAT has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 53.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 88,126,150 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

