Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 140.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,538 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.31% of Crocs worth $16,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Crocs stock opened at $117.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.87. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $118.68.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million. Crocs had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 121.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.90.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,194,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $77,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,478,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,894,394 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

