Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,470 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $30,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,599,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,267,136,000 after acquiring an additional 507,298 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787,088 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,937,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,571,249,000 after purchasing an additional 492,940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,761,000 after purchasing an additional 987,581 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,833,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,345,312,000 after buying an additional 258,302 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.86.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $201.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $202.46.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

