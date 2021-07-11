Crowns Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $505,617.00 (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 11th. Crowns has a total market cap of $7.24 million and approximately $505,617.00 worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Crowns has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. One Crowns coin can now be purchased for $4.28 or 0.00012602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crowns Profile

Crowns is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,693,368 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

