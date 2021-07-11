Crowny (CRWNY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $102,646.00

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Crowny has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. Crowny has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $102,646.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowny coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crowny alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00045199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00116813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00160328 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,480.02 or 1.00113220 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.01 or 0.00958198 BTC.

Crowny Profile

Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crowny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.