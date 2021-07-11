Crust (CRU) Price Tops $42.40 on Top Exchanges

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a market cap of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001413 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007941 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $487.11 or 0.01434865 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00011381 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.