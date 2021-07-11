CryptEx (CRX) Price Hits $18.48

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for about $18.48 or 0.00054505 BTC on exchanges. CryptEx has a market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $4,940.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptEx has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,899.76 or 0.99976730 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00041740 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007204 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00009975 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00057500 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000914 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005945 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About CryptEx

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

