Crypto Sports (CSPN) Trading Down 25.9% This Week

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $283,392.66 and approximately $2,565.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

