CryptoAds Marketplace (CRAD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $495,451.46

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 11th. During the last week, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. CryptoAds Marketplace has a market cap of $495,451.46 and $10.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoAds Marketplace coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00045291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00117315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00160821 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,127.92 or 0.99694374 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $326.40 or 0.00953472 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace Coin Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @CallsFreeCalls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoAds Marketplace is cryptoads.exchange . The official message board for CryptoAds Marketplace is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4

CryptoAds Marketplace Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoAds Marketplace should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the exchanges listed above.

