CryptoBonusMiles Price Down 10% Over Last Week (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. In the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoBonusMiles has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $4,178.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoBonusMiles alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00053519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017359 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.00 or 0.00885306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005473 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Profile

CryptoBonusMiles (CRYPTO:CBM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoBonusMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBonusMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.