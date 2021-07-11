CryptoFranc Trading 0.3% Higher This Week (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 11th. CryptoFranc has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and $4,944.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoFranc coin can currently be bought for $1.09 or 0.00003219 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00053563 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017312 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.04 or 0.00903083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000380 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005417 BTC.

CryptoFranc is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

