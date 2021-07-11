CryptoTask Trading 29% Lower This Week (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 11th. CryptoTask has a total market capitalization of $615,938.89 and $86,310.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoTask coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001150 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoTask Profile

CryptoTask’s launch date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,575,845 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTask should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoTask using one of the exchanges listed above.

