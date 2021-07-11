CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of CTS worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the 4th quarter worth about $14,971,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in CTS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,519,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CTS by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $164,944,000 after buying an additional 272,891 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in CTS by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 446,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,859,000 after buying an additional 136,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in CTS by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,599,000 after buying an additional 94,428 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

NYSE:CTS opened at $35.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. CTS Co. has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $39.49.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. CTS had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $128.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

