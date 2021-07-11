CUTcoin (CUT) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. CUTcoin has a market cap of $22.16 million and $350.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 145,231,462 coins and its circulating supply is 141,231,462 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

