CVCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.16 Million (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded up 16.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 11th. One CVCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00002168 BTC on exchanges. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.16 million and approximately $93,964.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CVCoin has traded up 60.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CVCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00045297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00116962 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00160739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,126.61 or 0.99976394 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $324.51 or 0.00950674 BTC.

CVCoin Coin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.