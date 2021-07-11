CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Pensioenfonds Rail & OV

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,631,571 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 86,189 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 2.8% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned 0.12% of CVS Health worth $122,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 577.9% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 42,817 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 36,501 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,093 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $357,497,000 after buying an additional 1,124,402 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,099,938 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $609,507,000 after purchasing an additional 301,497 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,626,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVS shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.47.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 335,201 shares of company stock valued at $27,864,172. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health stock opened at $81.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.72. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

