CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $200.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CYBR. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.67.

Shares of CYBR stock traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.61. 291,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,842. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -228.87 and a beta of 1.29. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $95.12 and a 12 month high of $169.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 94,307 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth $960,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth $582,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 250,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

