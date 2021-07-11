CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $200.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.26% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CYBR. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.67.
Shares of CYBR stock traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.61. 291,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,842. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -228.87 and a beta of 1.29. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $95.12 and a 12 month high of $169.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 94,307 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth $960,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth $582,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 250,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CyberArk Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
