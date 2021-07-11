Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Price Tops $482.80 on Major Exchanges

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 11th. In the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $482.80 or 0.01420752 BTC on exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.41 million and approximately $489,740.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001388 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007939 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00011370 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

CYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 13,284 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

