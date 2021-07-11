CYCLUB (CYCLUB) Tops One Day Volume of $162,171.00

CYCLUB (CURRENCY:CYCLUB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. One CYCLUB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CYCLUB has traded 15% lower against the dollar. CYCLUB has a market cap of $16.21 million and approximately $162,171.00 worth of CYCLUB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CYCLUB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00045234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00114727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00160572 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,341.56 or 0.99994745 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $326.91 or 0.00951882 BTC.

CYCLUB Coin Profile

CYCLUB’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,716,648 coins. CYCLUB’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform

CYCLUB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CYCLUB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CYCLUB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CYCLUB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CYCLUB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CYCLUB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.