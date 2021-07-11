DAEX (DAX) Achieves Market Cap of $3.89 Million

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One DAEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAEX has a market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $62,021.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAEX has traded down 16% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00053930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017338 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.82 or 0.00897993 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005408 BTC.

DAEX Coin Profile

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

