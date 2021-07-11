Dai (DAI) Price Tops $1.00

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 11th. Dai has a market cap of $5.50 billion and $235.34 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00053952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $314.27 or 0.00912633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005438 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00044934 BTC.

Dai Coin Profile

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a coin. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,492,238,297 coins and its circulating supply is 5,492,237,808 coins. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

