Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,661 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Danaher were worth $32,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Danaher by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 569,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $126,487,000 after purchasing an additional 57,809 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.93.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DHR opened at $277.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $197.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $181.18 and a 12-month high of $280.50.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

