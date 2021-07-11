Dash (DASH) Trading Down 8.8% Over Last Week

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and $353.12 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can currently be bought for $128.28 or 0.00378731 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dash has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003149 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000201 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00013024 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.34 or 0.01719305 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,225,629 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

