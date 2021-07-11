Datamine FLUX Price Tops $0.54 on Exchanges (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 11th. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a total market capitalization of $325,794.21 and $4,973.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded 30.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00045698 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00118908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00162386 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,920.34 or 1.00085308 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.61 or 0.00969590 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 599,383 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

