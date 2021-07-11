Datum (DAT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.27 Million

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Datum coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Datum has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $21,635.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Datum has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00053373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.32 or 0.00883194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005473 BTC.

About Datum

Datum is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. The official website for Datum is datum.org . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Datum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

