DATx (DATX) Price Down 6% Over Last 7 Days

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. DATx has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $412,480.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATx coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DATx has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DATx alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00054311 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017529 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $304.55 or 0.00897955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005471 BTC.

DATx Coin Profile

DATx is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATx is www.datx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling DATx

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DATx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.