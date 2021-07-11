DAV Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $938,229.00 (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last week, DAV Coin has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $938,229.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAV Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00060698 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.73 or 0.00393608 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,197.52 or 0.99904479 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00041041 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008467 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007192 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00009974 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

