Dawn Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $221.84 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $3.19 or 0.00009391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 37.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $221.84 million and $139.19 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dawn Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00053815 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.88 or 0.00898521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005427 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Coin Profile

Dawn Protocol (CRYPTO:DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 coins and its circulating supply is 69,617,459 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dawn Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dawn Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dawn Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.