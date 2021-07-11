DEAPcoin Market Cap Reaches $26.07 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $26.07 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00053824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017480 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $307.04 or 0.00903632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005372 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEP is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,131,638,070 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

