DecentBet Price Up 11.5% Over Last Week (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 11th. In the last week, DecentBet has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $743,261.16 and $3,366.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00053952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017305 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $314.27 or 0.00912633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005438 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.