Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Hits Market Capitalization of $860,994.91 (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded 60.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market cap of $860,994.91 and $445,817.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decentralized Vulnerability Platform alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00054219 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017594 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $306.35 or 0.00902366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005425 BTC.

About Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 522,395,957 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.