DeepOnion Price Up 11.8% Over Last 7 Days (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $7.81 million and $1,180.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005986 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00048841 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00034722 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,531,470 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.